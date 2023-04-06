X Factor star Mary Byrne says horror bus crash was 'blessing in disguise’
Mary previously described the crash as the ‘most frightening thing’ that has ever happened to her
Irish singer Mary Byrne has shared a health update after she was involved in a horrifying bus crash last month.
The Dubliner, who was a finalist on the seventh series of the show alongside One Direction back in 2010, was left with neck and back injuries after the coach she was travelling in with her Menopause the Musical 2 castmates crashed into a truck at the beginning of March.
Their bus collided with a truck that had swerved on the road and hit its brakes abruptly after hitting a deer.
Mary previously described the crash as the “most frightening thing” that has ever happened to her and has now given an update on how she’s doing one month on.
The Dubliner explained that she’s feeling better physically but admitted that she’s still mentally scarred from the incident.
“I'm doing okay. I've still got a very sore arm from the accident,” she told RSVP Live.
“Obviously mentally I still think about it and it still scares me because it could have been a hell of a lot worse than what it was. But we got through it and we weren't very badly hurt. We're back on the road and we're back out doing the tour again.
“It's a blessing in disguise, I'm okay.”
Mary said that she’s been loving her time touring the UK with Menopause the Musical 2, which is coming to Ireland next month.
“It's been brilliant,” she gushed.
“Especially doing the UK, because I haven't really been around the UK since X Factor.
“The crowds have really welcomed me back. When I'm in Ireland, the arms are open for me because they know me.
“But I haven't been to the UK in 13 years so it was great to see them open up to me and audience members have even said they're delighted to see me back.
“It's been hard work, but it's a pleasure to do it,” the 63-year-old added.
