X Factor star Mary Byrne ‘lost virginity in churchyard’ and reveals lesbian relationship

She’s bringing her own colourful life to musical theatre in her show Check Me Out

X FACTOR star Mary Byrne is set to open up about her colourful love life in a new stage play — ranging from how she lost her virginity in a churchyard as a teenager to having a lesbian relationship.

National treasure Mary (63) is also set to reveal more about how the father of her only child Deborah treated her badly when she was pregnant.

“There will be stuff in the musical and about Deborah being born and about her father and the stuff he said to me, stuff that’s coming out for the first time,” she confirms.

“I haven’t seen him since Deborah was about 10. He’s living elsewhere now and is happy with his family.”

Mary lost her virginity in a churchyard to a previous boyfriend, who she had started seeing when she was aged 16.

“I’m still on good terms with him,” she admits. “Parts of the show I’m developing I cry my heart out at, then there’s others I laugh my eyes out.”

She reveals she was causally seeing a Corkman for the past few months,

“We were just friends, we had the odd benefit,” she smiles. “I haven’t seen him in ages. He’s had his hip done, he’s had his knee done.”

Mary Byrne with daughter Deborah

Mary laughs when jokingly asked if she was responsible for him breaking his hip.

“I told him not to jump off that feckin’ wardrobe,” she laughs. “He is a lovely gentleman. Very like Kenny Rogers when Kenny was younger.”

Mary was also once in a relationship with a woman.

“It happened once, I had a relationship,” she recalls. “I know myself I’m not gay. That doesn’t mean none of us can fall in love with the same sex. Everybody has that tendency.

“You want to find somebody who’s kind and gentle to them, it doesn’t matter what sex they are. Love is love, it doesn’t matter who you are. I do not regret my lesbian relationship.

“I do not regret it all. It was part of me and it made me grow. I was in that relationship for two years. She is now in America and she is very happy with her partner over there, with her dog grooming business.”

Mary has developed the show, Check Me Out, with entertainer Rob Murphy — who plays Buffy in Alan Hughes’ panto — and producers at the Civic Theatre in Tallaght.

“It’s basically my story, but there’s music added to each part of my story,” she says.

“Because the storytelling of music goes with my life. Most songs I sing have something to do with my past and the way I felt at the time. So it’s literally me telling the funny stuff, the sad stuff, the hard stuff and just literally sitting with the audience and talking to them and maybe sing a song they’d like.”

Mary was plucked from obscurity as a checkout girl in Tesco in Ballyfermot to become a star on the X Factor in late 2010.

Mary Byrne and Niall Horan on the X-Factor

Matt Cardle won that year, but the biggest act to emerge from the X Factor was also born in that series — One Direction.

“They called me Mammy Mary,” she says.

“Wagner was four years older than me, but I was the oldest woman in the thing. I did treat them like kids and they treated me like their mammy.

“They never came to me with problems, maybe sewing a pair of underpants or a nice t-shirt that they bought and giving them a little bit of advice, whatever I could I did. They were kids and they were lovely and they treated me really well, but I was Mammy Mary, definitely.

“The last time I saw Niall (Horan) was a good four or five years ago. We were at some thing in England and he came over and gave me a hug, like he always did. Every morning they woke up and gave me a hug and a kiss on the cheek.”