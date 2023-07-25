World's richest man Elon Musk slams Barbie movie for feminist stance

In a tweet, Musk wrote: “If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends.”

Ken and Barbie, aka Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, have seen fans flocking to the cinema. Pic: Reuters

Billionaire and CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk has criticised the hit movie, Barbie, taking issue with the amount of times the word “patriarchy” was used in the film.

Musk, also the CEO of electric car company Tesla, recently overtook LVMH’s Bernard Arnault to become the world’s richest man worth a staggering $237.7 billion.

On Monday, the 52-year-old responded to a movie-themed meme of Barbie and Oppenheimer, comparing Oppenheimer to his recent decision to change Twitter’s logo from a bird to just “X”.

In a tweet, Musk wrote: “If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends.”

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie was based on the line of dolls of the same name from the company Mattel.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The movie centres around “Stereotypical Barbie,” played by Margot Robbie, as she tries to understand what feminism and patriarchy is in the real world after leaving Barbie Land in a journey of self-discovery.

Hundreds of people have shared their thoughts under Musk’s comment of the film.

One twitter user, @Danielledeco said: “If Barbie brings to light all the sexism that women collectively encounter in real life, then that’s not a bad thing. The Barbie brand has evolved over time to adjust to changing attitudes about objectifying women, while our Instagram-driven society only values beauty.”

Despite Musk’s comment, Barbie grossed an estimated £18.5 million ($23.7 million) and at the UK-Ireland box office at the weekend, while blockbuster Oppenheimer hit £10.9 million, making both films the first to open to over 10 million pounds each, Reuters reports.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie in Barbie. Pics: Universal/Warner Bros.

Oppenheimer starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy tells the story of the American scientist who developed the atomic bomb.

Earlier this week, Musk who bought Twitter in October last year, tweeted: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” then adding: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make [sic] go live worldwide tomorrow.”

The X appeared at the top of the desktop version of Twitter since Monday, with the bird icon still visible on the smartphone version.