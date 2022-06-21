Woman claims Harry Styles was knocked back by Dublin restaurants

"I was just walking down South William and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s Harry Styles!’ because everyone else was going a bit mad. There were a few people crying – it was a bit ridiculous"

A Dublin woman has opened up about meeting Harry Styles in the city centre on Monday night after he “got kicked out of a few” restaurants.

The former boybander is in town ahead of his gig in the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday night as part of his sold-out Love On Tour world tour and was spotted strolling through the streets of Dublin with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde yesterday evening.

And Rathcoole artist Nicole was lucky enough to grab a sneaky selfie with the singer as he struggled to find a spot to eat.

Nicole took a selfie with Harry and Olivia

She explained that she spotted him before he ended up dining at SOLE Seafood and Grill: “We were having a few drinks and were on South William [street] and we saw Harry Styles get rejected by a good few restaurants, trying to get in.

“I just thought it was funny... it was funny to walk down South William and just see Harry Styles rambling around. You don’t usually see that around.

“There’s a seafood restaurant on South William. He popped in. I saw him pop in. He ended up walking back out and that’s when I saw him.

“I thought, ‘That’s funny. I’ll just walk up in front of him and see if it is actually him.’ And it was.”

Nicole said that she caught Harry on camera by pretending to take a photo with her friends, snapping him in the background.

“I was hardly going to go up and ask for a photo with his girlfriend there so I thought I’d just pretend to take a selfie with my mates. I just walked up in front of him like, ‘Hey!’ and he was like, ‘Hey!’” she told FM104.

“He was trying to keep it on the DL, obviously. I made sure it wasn’t on the DL in that photo.”

She added that she’s not a fan of Harry’s music but saw lots of fans “going a bit mad” when they spotted him.

“I was just walking down South William and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s Harry Styles!’ because everyone else was going a bit mad. There were a few people crying – it was a bit ridiculous.

“I’m not actually a fan of Harry Styles or One Direction. I just thought it was really funny.”