Wolfe Tones frontman defends criticism over IRA chants at Belfast Feile gig
Wolfe Tones frontman Brian Warfield has criticised the DUP for their condemnation of the band's "hate fest" concert at Belfast's Feile an Phobail but not "cranking about the bonfires on Shankill Road".
It follows condemnation of the band's gig on Sunday at the festival where concert-goers sang "oh, ah, up the Ra" to the song Celtic Symphony.
In the Irish Daily Star, Mr Warfield said: "We're entitled to our own song and culture.
"They might give titles and medals back to the people who killed for England over the years - Sir or Lord this - but we don't give titles to the Irish people that fought for freedom. What we do is we give them a song in their memory."
DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, after branding the concert a "hate fest", called on organisations who support the festival to voice their position on the chants.
"Public money cannot be used to fund an event which year after year spend hours glorifying the terrorism of the PIRA (Provisional Irish Republic Army).
"Any organisation is entitled to apply for any grant but there are always conditions attached to funding."
Read more
She added: "Central to many grant awards is a commitment to good relations. This festival has set good relations back decades for tens of thousands of teenagers. Rather than moving Northern Ireland forward, this festival is dragging us backwards."
Tourism NI, which has responsibility for funding Féile an Phobail, has said it is investigating the matter.
DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he has “confidence” that Tourism NI will ensure “public funding is not granted to any organisation that disregards conditions contained within Letters of Offer.”
In a statement Kevin Gamble, the director of the festival, said the Wolfe Tones concert does not receive public funding.
Mr Warfield said such calls came every year and pointed towards funding going towards bonfires for the Twelfth in unionist areas.
He said: "Remember that people are allowed to have their heroes. One song out of the whole evening describes me walking through Glasgow and graffiti on the wall I saw said: "Oh, ah, up the Ra."
He added: "Once again the cranks are out, they come out after every concert we do. This has happened to us since the 60s," he said.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder