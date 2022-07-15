Will Ferrell spotted playing golf in Co. Kerry
Will Ferrell has been spotted playing golf in Co. Kerry.
The Hollywood star, who is currently on holiday in the sunny South-West, was seen enjoying the sport at Ballybunion Golf Club.
Stopping for pictures with fans, Ferrell was all smiles as he posed for the camera.
“And so the excitement continued today when American actor Will Ferrell arrived to play our Old Course!” the golf club said, sharing the snaps to Facebook.
Over the last week they have hosted stars such as pro-golfers Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Sam Burns.
Will has been making the most of his time in Ireland, he was spotted golfing at the Old Head golf club in Kinsale earlier this week.
Last Friday night, the Step Brothers star popped into Fade Street Social in Dublin also.
“It was great to welcome our favourite actor and comedian Will Ferrell in for a meal last week, our team were delighted,” the restaurant shared on Instagram.
It is understood he is visiting the Emerald Isle with his family.
