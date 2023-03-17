Will Dancing with the Stars return? ‘I hope RTÉ decide they can’t let this go,’ says judge Loraine Barry

Loraine Barry has been a judge on DWTS since the start of the show. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Dancing with the Stars judge Loraine Barry has said she will be “devastated” if RTÉ decide not to renew the contract for the hit show.

The broadcaster had to put the slot out to tender and invite pitches from other production companies for possible replacement shows for the prime Sunday night schedule.

As the future of DWTS hangs in the balance, RTÉ won’t confirm until the summer if the show will return.

“Personally, I would be devastated but my life goes on. But I would be devastated for the Irish public because they absolutely love it,” said Barry.

“I think the timing of the show is brilliant. It’s after Christmas, the festive season is gone and January is a bit gloomy.

“And then out comes DWTS and everyone has a little bit of joy and laughter, they start picking their favourites and things like that.

“And we get to March and it really helps everyone get through the winter months.”

The former World Ballroom Dance Champion, who has been a judge from the start of the show, has always adopted a “wait and see” attitude to being on it every year.

“I continue to work anyway so my calendar just keeps going all the time. You never know if you’re back, they may not want me back,” said Barry.

“We normally find out at the end of summer so fingers crossed.”

The grand final this Sunday will see contestants Brooke Scullion, Damian McGinty, Suzanne Jackson and Carl Mullan compete for the Glitterball trophy as the curtain comes down on the sixth series.

Decided wholly by the Irish voting public, Barry believes the secret to being a finalist is to be “very rehearsed, polished and to go out there and absolutely give it your all”.

“The whole idea of going out in a final is to empty your mind, be in the moment and put it on the floor,” she said.

As for Sunday’s grand finale, she is promising “an amazing show for the Irish public”.

“We adore their appreciation of it and the (viewing) numbers have been through the roof. I only hope that RTÉ are watching this every week and looking and thinking, ‘yeah, we can’t let this go’,” said Barry.