Wife of Dancing with the Stars judge loses out on €38k claim after robbery a decade ago

The wife of Dancing with the Stars judge Brian Redmond has lost out on her €38k claim after being injured in a terrifying armed robbery a decade ago.

Jennifer Redmond (40) was a post office counter assistant when masked men holding a lump hammer and shotgun burst into her Walkinstown workplace in 2012, sending staff rushing to escape.

A decade later, her face is still scarred from injuries caused by the shattered glass of the security screen broken by a gunshot.

She later made a damages claim of €38,000 against An Post and her employer, Josephine Rogers, as she believed they could have done more to prevent the raid.

Last week, a judge threw out her claim, saying “to all reasonable people the defendants did all that they could”.

Jennifer had married husband and dancer Brian Redmond four years before the horrifying post office robbery, the hard-to-impress judge often dubbed the ‘Simon Cowell’ of DWTS.

The RTÉ star supported his wife in court throughout her claims case, though declined to comment when contacted by the Sunday World.

Ms Redmond – who now works for a bank – told the court that a number of obstructions slowed her escape as her boss and a co-worker ran for their lives.

When Jennifer Redmond finally reached the door of the back office, it opened towards her. As she turned to close it, a bullet smashed the security screen and the shards of glass left her with significant cuts to her face.

She claimed she had never taken part in a safety drill at the post office nor was she ever told how to handle an armed raid.

Ms Redmond remained in St James’ Hospital for two days after being brought there by ambulance where her wounds were treated and stitched.

Her employer, Ms Rogers, said she had attended a special training seminar by An Post on dealing with armed raids and has run in-office training for staff.

Judge James O’Donohue said it was “not easy” to dismiss the case of “a very good citizen,” but he didn’t think An Post and Ms Rogers could have prevented what happened.

In the ten years since the terrifying incident, Ms Redmond has appeared alongside her husband on a special celebrity episode of Ireland’s Fittest Family in 2018.

Their two children, Anna (seven) and Alex (12), are constant features on their dad’s social media, who is set to return for the next series of DWTS.