Widespread sadness as Cork’s ‘voice of sport’ Paudie Palmer Dies following road accident

Tributes are been paid to prominent Sports commentator Paudie Palmer (64) who passed away on Sunday morning at Cork University hospital after a road accident on December 29th.

Mr Palmer who is an uncle of Claudine Keane, the wife of former Irish soccer international Robbie Keane, was seriously injured in a car accident near his home at Innishannon when his car was involved in a collision with another car.

Mr Palmer is a brother of Claudine’s father Denis and is a native of Templenoe in County Kerry but moved to Cork early in his career as a journalist.

Mr Palmer who is also Claudine Keane’s godfather is the well-known voice of sport on Cork’s 103 FM radio station. He also worked as a teacher at St Brogan’s College in Bandon.

In a moving post on twitter Claudine Keane tweeted early in the new year Claudine Keane had appealed for prayers for "my lovely talented charismatic uncle Paudie Palmer from Cork to Dublin and everywhere in between.

"Love you uncle Paudie, my godfather! Life has so many unexpected turns please god this one turns out ok."

The two-vehicle incident happened at around 10 am at Dunkereen Cross near Upton on the Innishannon-Crossbarry road in Co Cork.

Ukrainian native Bohdan Berverkhyi (33) has since been charged with four road traffic offences in relation to the incident.

At Bandon District Court last Thursday he was further remanded in custody until January 19th. His solicitor told the court last Thursday that her client wishes to express regret for what happened.

Paying tribute local councillor Sean O’Donavon (FF) said ‘’devastating news this morning. My deepest sympathy to Paudies wife, family and many friends. RIP’’.

Kieran McGeary CEO of Corks C103FM said everyone at the station is exceptionally upset and are ‘’just trying to get our heads around this. Paudie was definitely a great character and a gentleman and I enjoyed working with him’’.