Wicklow actor Jack Reynor steps out with Chloe Grace Moretz at screening of new series

Jack Reynor and Chloe Grace Moretz attend the special screening of The Peripheral in London. Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Irish actor Jack Reynor has stepped out with his co-star Chloe Grace Moretz for a “special screening” of their new series.

The pair star in the new Amazon Studios sci-fi series, The Peripheral, which launches on Amazon Prime on October 21.

Reynor, who grew up in Valleymount, west Wicklow, plays marine veteran Burton Fisher while Moretz plays his sister Flynne.

The series follows the siblings as they play simulations (Sims) to make money to pay for their dying mother’s medical bills, but disaster strikes when they’re asked to test a new Sim.

Jack Reynor and Madeline Mulqueen

Reynor and Moretz were the stars of the show on Monday night as they attended a special screening of The Peripheral with their castmates at Odeon Luxe West End in London.

Reynor attended the premiere with his fiancée, model and photographer Madeline Mulqueen, who took to her Instagram stories to share some photos from the night.

The 32-year-old first posted a sweet snap of the couple having a laugh on the blue carpet, which she captioned: “Baby’s big night.”

She then shared a clip of Reynor and his co-star Gary Carr as they posed in front of a replica forest and trailer branded with the Prime Video logo before taking a sneaky snap of her beau smiling for the paparazzi with Moretz.

Reynor looked dashing in a black suit with a green tie while Limerick native Mulqueen pulled off a bold pink mini dress with a red flower print.

The couple first started dating in 2012 and got engaged two years later.

Reynor previously opened up about why he chooses to keep his relationship with Mulqueen private, saying: "Some people are mad into it - they really want to have their relationships out there, to talk about their personal life.

“That's very dangerous. It's not the healthiest psychological step. You are leaving yourself open and vulnerable, in some of the most important things in your life.

"We keep ourselves to ourselves. We're unassuming individuals. Anyway, people don't recognise me generally. I don't have people coming up to me.

“In the media, I do notice people writing things, trying to build an image of who I am. It's not for anybody to know who I am."