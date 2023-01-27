Who are Una Healy’s ‘throuple’ partners David Haye and Sian Osborne?

Haye reportedly formed the “throuple” with Una after he created a profile on celebrity dating app Raya using photos of him and Sian together.

Una Healy created quite a buzz at the beginning of the year when she teased her involvement in a “throuple” relationship with boxer David Haye and his model girlfriend, Sian Osborne.

The singer and former member of The Saturdays reportedly grew close to the couple last year, spending some time together in London at Christmas before a new year getaway to Marrakech – sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

Many Irish people are familiar with Tipperary-based mum-of-two Una, but who are the other two parties in the so-called “throuple”?

David Haye is a former professional boxer who competed between 2002 and 2018, retiring with 28 wins under his belt.

He was the first British boxer to reach the final of the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belfast, where he won a silver medal in 2001.

The London native officially announced his retirement in June 2018, where he revealed that he had undergone spinal surgery three years prior as a result of injuries sustained in the ring.

In November 2012, he took part in the twelfth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in third place behind Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, who was ultimately crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Haye married his ex-wife Natasha in 2008 but the couple divorced eight years later amid several allegations that the boxer had been unfaithful during their marriage.

They share a son, Cassius, named after Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali).

It was alleged in 2011 that Haye cheated on his wife multiple times with former X-Factor contestant Amie Buck, who previously worked as a personal trainer and a stripper.

The 42-year-old has been dating his girlfriend, Sian Osborne, since 2020. The model is 11 years Haye’s junior.

The pair met when she began modelling for his face mask business, The Black Mask Company.

Haye reportedly formed the “throuple” with Una after he created a profile on celebrity dating app Raya using photos of him and Sian together.

Sources told The Sun that they “spoke to a few people” before selecting Una to be their third party.

“David and Sian created a profile on Raya to find the perfect partner to enter their relationship,” the insider said.

“As part of their profile they said they were ‘seeing what’s out there,’ and said they wanted to try ‘new experiences’.

“They spoke to a few people before being introduced to Una and they hit it off immediately.”

The trio spent New Year’s together in Marrakech, with Una sharing a photo online of Haye holding hands with both her and Osborne.

She captioned it: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to the year being ours. x.”

Haye also posted a photo of the three in a pool with his arms around the bikini-clad women.

He wrote: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to. I’ve started Jan first with this correct energy, surrounding myself with understand, beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.”