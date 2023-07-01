Who are the contenders to replace Ryan Tubridy if he leaves radio show?

The ex-Late Late Show presenter has yet to return to his regular radio slot

The comedian will again host The Ryan Tubridy Show next week after RTÉ took Tubridy off air, citing editorial reasons. This week, he jokingly welcomed listeners to “the Tubridy Purgatory Show. How it ends, no one knows”.

He has frequently filled in and is popular with listeners, but fronting the show on a longer-term basis may sit in conflict with his work as a satirist.​

Rachael English

Novelist and Morning Ireland broadcaster English is popular and highly regarded. She started her career at Clare FM before moving to RTÉ in the 1990s.

She previously said she began writing as a form of escape from the harsh reality of the news cycle.

Marty Morrissey

The veteran broadcaster and GAA commentator has regularly filled in for Tubridy on his 9am radio slot on bank holiday Mondays with the two-hour Marty Morrissey Show, and has extensive experience in radio broadcasting.

The Clare native does have a hectic schedule, though, due to his GAA commitments which may get in the way of a daily radio role.

Sarah McInerney

The Prime Time and Drivetime host is currently rated at 7/1 with Paddy Power to replace Tubridy. She started her career with the Sunday Tribune and worked for Newstalk and TV3 before moving to RTÉ.

She was one of the names frequently mentioned as a potential Late Late Show host before the job went to Patrick Kielty.

Sarah McInerney. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Brendan Courtney

The designer and broadcaster filled in for Tubridy earlier this spring.

He has fronted several RTÉ series including Keys to Your Life and the moving documentary We Need To Talk About Dad which explored the complexity of organising home care for the elderly.

Brendan O’Connor

His two-hour radio show at the weekend is hugely popular. He can handle both serious and light items and would work well in the 9am slot. However, it would mean RTÉ would have to renegotiate the terms of his contract.

Philip Boucher-Hayes

The broadcaster has picked up the headphones and filled in for Joe Duffy on Liveline and for Claire Byrne in the past.

In December he was described by the Irish Independent’s radio critic Darragh McManus as “a decent broadcaster, solid, dependable, an inquisitive reporter” but he questioned his appeal around the country.