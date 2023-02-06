Westlife’s Shane Filan misses parents who died of cancer ‘every single day’
“My mum died of lung cancer in 2019 and my dad died just over nine months later from pancreatic cancer, so I know all too well the devastating effects a cancer diagnosis can have on a family.
Westlife star Shane Filan has admitted that he misses his parents “every single day” as he stepped into a new role with an Irish cancer charity.
The Sligo native recently became an ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society in memory of his late parents, Mae and Peter, who died of cancer within nine months of each other in 2019 and 2020.
He said that he is extremely “proud” and finds “great comfort” to work with the charity on their Relay for Life fundraiser.
The event sees communities come together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those who have passed away, and raise awareness of the services provided by the Irish Cancer Society on a local and national level.
Speaking about the opportunity, the 43-year-old said: “I can’t express how proud I am to come on board as ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society Relay for Life.
“Unfortunately, there are very few families in this country who aren’t affected by cancer in one way or another, so this is a cause and an organisation I am extremely passionate about. I am excited to be involved as ambassador, in fact I find great comfort in it.”
Shane said he wants everyone in Ireland to get involved with Relay For Life and “make adifference” together.
“I know my parents are here with me today and I know they would be proud of me.
“I feel like I am starting something that will be really massive in my life, in my family’s life, in my children’s lives, in my siblings’ life. Hopefully it will make a difference”.
He continued: “I’m really excited about this, for how big it can be. We want to hold one massive national event in 2023 and then hopefully it will ripple down through every county in Ireland. I want every corner of the country to do it with me, to have every county involved.
“This is only the start of my Relay for Life journey.
“This is something your whole family can get involved with together, raising funds to support the Irish Cancer Society’s vital services and life-changing cancer research. Without fundraising, none of this important work would be possible, so I encourage everyone to get involved and sign up to take part.
“I miss my parents every single day but this is my way of helping to keep their memory alive.”
