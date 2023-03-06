Westlife’s Mark Feehily teases travel plans with daughter Layla in rare snap
The singer and his bandmates Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, and Kian Egan wrapped up the Asian leg of their Wild Dreams tour in Bangkok, Thailand last week.
Westlife star Mark Feehily has shared a rare Instagram snap of his three-year-old daughter Layla.
The singer and his bandmates Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, and Kian Egan wrapped up the Asian leg of their Wild Dreams tour in Bangkok, Thailand last week.
Now, the stars are enjoying a few months of rest and relaxation before hitting the stage once again at Henley Festival in the UK this July.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mark revealed that he was jetting off on holidays with his young daughter Layla, whom he and his partner Cailean O’Neil welcomed via a surrogate in the United States back in 2019.
He shared a photo as they waited for their flight at Dublin Airport, jokingly referring to the visible Aer Lingus plane as the “big green bird”.
Captioning the post, he wrote: “The ‘big green bird’ is about to take flight!
“(For those of you unfamiliar with the term - I am not the ‘big green bird’ it’s us Irish folks nickname for the @aerlingus plane)”.
Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to send their well wishes to the pair and gush over little Layla.
English actress Jodi Albert, who is married to Mark’s Westlife bandmate Kian, said that Layla looked “beautiful” while a fan agreed: “Ah our hearts melt seeing you and little Layla! Have a safe flight lovelies! Such a beautiful photo of you two!”
Another said: “She’s growing up so quickly. The start of a family holiday. How exciting”.
While someone else chimed in: “Happy holiday!! Precious time with Layla!!”
Mark’s adventure with Layla comes after he reunited with Westlife onstage last month for his first performance since November.
The Sligo native was suddenly hospitalised back in November after being struck down with an acute case of pneumonia less than two hours before the band were due to perform in Newcastle.
The rest of the group had no choice but to go onstage as a trio for the first time in their 22 years together.
Read more
After almost three months of recovery, Mark announced that he was feeling much better and was making his comeback in Indonesia.
“Indonesia we are on the way! Quick cup of tea before a long flight - can’t wait to see you all very soon,” he told his followers.
Shortly before the concert in Jakarta, the singer was overcome with excitement as he showed off his stage outfit and wiggled his microphone towards the camera.
“First show back, here we goooo!!” he wrote.
He later popped onto his Instagram stories to share a post-show selfie, ticking his first show of 2023 off the list.
