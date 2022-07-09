Westlife wives and kids enjoy opening night of band’s Irish shows

The Wild Dreams tour began on July 1st and is set to come to an end next February

Westlife are set to headline the Aviva stadium in Dublin tonight. Photo: Getty — © Getty Images

The Irish leg of Westlife’s highly anticipated The Wild Dreams Tour kicked off at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night.

The band’s significant others and their kids joined the group at the venue where they enjoyed the first Westlife show on Irish soil since July 2019.

Westlife play Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday July 8, 2022. Picture: Photocall Ireland

As the group took to the stage, Nicky Byrne told the audience that his “beautiful wife Georgina” and their 8-year-old daughter Gia were in the stands.

He wasn’t the only one to give his family a shout-out from behind the mic, Mark Feehily asked the crowd to help him sing Happy Birthday to his beloved mother Marie.

Kian Egan’s family were also in attendance at the special show.

His wife, Jodie Albert, shared an adorable picture of the singer on stage with his son Cobi perched on his shoulders.

Other videos showed their other two sons Zekey and Coa running around the massive stage.

Shane Filan’s wife Gillian shared a backstage dressing room snap of the pair as she beamed with pride for her husband.

She also posted a video of the audience singing along to their 2001 hit single Uptown Girl.

Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan were due to kick off the tour in July 2020 but it was postponed following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Westlife are due to play the Aviva Stadium again tonight before returning to the UK for two dates.

They then return to Ireland to play in Cork on August 12th and 13th.

The group will then play the first leg of their Asian tour before returning to Europe for more dates in November.

They will then play Belfast for four nights in December before taking a break at Christmas.

The tour opened in Kent on July 1st and is set to come to an end on February 21st 2023 in the Philippines.