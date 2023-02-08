Westlife star Nicky Byrne’s 15-year-old son Rocco makes Shelbourne first team

23 October 2018; Westlife member Nicky Byrne with his son Rocco Byrne from St. Oliver Plunkett NS, Malahide, Co Dublin, during day 2 of the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Rocco Byrne, son of Westlife star Nicky, was named in Shelbourne’s first-team in their pre-season friendly against Treaty United last weekend.

The 15-year-old goalkeeper has had spells at Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians, and was included in Damien Duff’s squad in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Treaty United at Tolka Park.

It’s a case of like father, like son, as Nicky also played in between the sticks as a teenager before going on to Westlife fame.

The Dubliner was part of the Leeds 1997 FA Youth Cup winning side before returning to home to sign a short deal with Shels in July 1997.

A loan spell at Cobh Ramblers followed before he joined Westlife in 1998. Nicky was also capped at U-15, U-16 and U-18 levels for Ireland.

Byrne shared several clips of his son warming up at Tolka Park, as goals by Sean Boyd and John Ross Wilson secured the win ahead of their league opener against Drogheda on February 17.

“What a night! Our young lad Rocco, called up to Shelbourne’s first-team for their pre-season friendly against Treaty at Tolka Park. 15-years-old and on the bench doesn’t happen very often. What a great experience for him,” Byrne said on Instagram.