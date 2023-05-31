Westlife star Mark Feehily thanks bandmates for ‘brotherhood’ from hospital bed

The singer had stunned fans when he announced last week that he would not be able to perform with the band

Westlife star Mark Feehily has thanked his bandmates for their “brotherhood” from his hospital bed where he is preparing for surgery.

The singer had stunned fans when he announced last week that he would not be able to perform with the band for a number of concerts due to ongoing health issues.

Posting the black and white picture, the 43-year-old said he was grateful to his fans for their understanding and to his fellow Westlife stars for their "brotherhood."

"Sweden and Denmark, I am so grateful to you all for your understanding and also so happy to see such good fun at the gigs," he wrote over the photo.

He added: "I will see you next time and until then I will continue to cherish the memories we created in both your beautiful countries since all the way back in 1997!"

The singer tagged his bandmates in the post and added: “The brotherhood love and support is appreciated more than words can say.”

Earlier, Kian Egan had posted a touching throwback snapshot of the pair on Instagram, as he wished Mark a speedy recovery and a happy birthday.

Fans of the star also shared videos from the concert, where they sang a stadium-wide rendition of happy birthday for him.

"Oh no! You’re still in hospital...on your birthday... I thought you were out already. Please rest and convalesce. We’ll see you out of there soon," said one.

"Get well soon Marky I hope you soon will be on your feet again," said another.

Mark revealed in December that he was diagnosed by doctors with pneumonia, causing him to miss a number of major gigs with his band.

Addressing fans on Monday, Mark said: “We have five shows taking place this summer from May-July and it is with deep regret that I will not be able to join Shane, Kian and Nicky on stage for those shows.

“This week I have to undergo a little bit of surgery. There is nothing to worry about I promise, but under doctor's orders this surgery needs to happen sooner rather than later and will also require some recovery time throughout the summer,” he wrote.