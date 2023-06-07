Westlife star Mark Feehily shares sweet Pride post with daughter from hospital

The Sligo singer stunned fans last month when he revealed that he was unable to perform with the band for a few concerts on their Wild Dreams tour due to ongoing health issues.

Westlife star Mark Feehily has shared a sweet video with his daughter as he recovers in hospital after getting surgery.

The Sligo singer stunned fans last month when he revealed that he was unable to perform with the band for a few concerts on their Wild Dreams tour due to ongoing health issues.

Mark had surgery while in hospital and is now taking a few months off from performing while he recovers.

While in hospital, the 43-year-old was visited by his partner Cailean O'Neill and their daughter Layla, whom they welcomed via surrogacy back in 2019.

Mark shared a sweet video from the visit, which showed him walking hand in hand with Layla through the hospital corridors.

He wore a hospital gown over a pair of black tracksuit bottoms paired with some comfortable slippers and a black baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Layla looked fit for a summer’s day in a white blouse adorned with pink flowers and a pair of blue shorts with some vibrant orange sandals.

The father-daughter duo strolled through the corridors and waved at the camera, looking delighted to spend some time together as Mark healed from his surgery.

Captioning the video, Mark wished his followers a happy Pride Month as he said: “Always and Forever. Happy Pride to all.”

The adorable clip was accompanied by Luther Vandross' tune Always and Forever.

Fans and friends of the pop star flocked to the comment section to share their love for the post, including Jodi Albert, wife of Mark’s Westlife bandmate Kian Egan, who left a series of heart emojis.

Virgin Media star Alan Hughes commented saying: "Ah soooooo cute."

While a fan wrote: “She's beautiful️. Get better soon Mark, always smiling, lotsa love. (sic)”

Another said: “Our hearts melt seeing the two of you walking together… We hope you’re feeling a lot better Marky… We bet seeing little Layla fills your heart and soul with so much power and positivity… Happy Pride to you and your gorgeous family, we love you so much! Get well soon sweety!”

And a third added: “Melting!!! This moment is precious! She's growing that fast! Love this so much.”

Last month, Mark announced that he was unable to perform with his bandmates at Westlife’s upcoming shows.

He shared a black and white photo from his hospital bed and said: “Sweden and Denmark, I am so grateful to you all for your understanding and also so happy to see such good fun at the gigs.

"I will see you next time and until then I will continue to cherish the memories we created in both your beautiful countries since all the way back in 1997!"

The singer tagged his bandmates in the post and added: “The brotherhood love and support is appreciated more than words can say.”