Westlife star Kian Egan enjoys boat trip on lavish holiday with wife Jodi and kids

His wife Jodi Albert posted adorable photos of Kian and their kids Koa (11), Zeke (7) and Cobi (5) kicking back on a sunny day at sea.

Jodi shared snaps of her kids enjoying time in the sea.

Jodi was all smiles on the family boat trip with pals.

Jodi hung out with pals and her family on their boat holiday.

Westlife star Kian Egan has been enjoying a lavish boat trip on a family holiday.

His wife Jodi Albert posted adorable photos of Kian and their kids Koa (11), Zeke (7) and Cobi (5) kicking back on a sunny day at sea.

In one adorable video, Kian helps his youngest son Cobi make a jump into the water with his armbands on.

Jodi then shows the children helping Cobi swim to a stunning sandy shore.

"Our Sunday Fundays are literally the best!” she said on Instagram.

“Kids’ first time surfing a boat wave thanks to uncle Alan Burke and Stewart Stoute!! Dream team.”

The proud mum shared a number of hashtags with the post, like #mammafun, #greatfriends and #goodvibes.

Jodi hung out with pals and her family on their boat holiday.

Delighted fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the family trip.

"So lovely to see the kids having fun,” one said.

Another added: “What a life for your kids. Enjoy every minute.”

"It is very nice that you’re sharing special moments with your family and friends. Greetings to Kian and your children,” said one fan.

"Wonderful memory making as a family,” added another.

Jodi was all smiles on the family boat trip with pals.

The Hollyoaks actress also filmed fun moments dancing with friends on the boat, before capturing her kids enjoying some water sports with their uncle.

The family split their time between their homes in Strandhill, Co. Sligo and Barbados.

Doting dad Kian revealed to the Sunday World in July that his young boys are yet to grasp their dad’s stardom.

Jodi shared snaps of her kids enjoying time in the sea.

He admitted it was only when Koa realised Westlife were playing the same venues as Harry Styles did it start to sink in.

“The other week he was looking at a Harry Styles concert online and he said, ‘Daddy, is this the type of concerts you do?’ I said, ‘Yeah, buddy, that’s pretty much it.’ He said, ‘Really, that big?’

"I said, ‘Yeah, that concert you’re looking at there, that’s where we’re playing in two weeks.’ He was like, ‘What!’

"His brain is slowly processing it and I think next weekend is going to be quite a mind boggle for him in a weird way. It’ll be like, ‘Hold on a second, this is much more than I thought it was!

“Up to this point he’s not paid attention to the whole Westlife thing, although he’s always fascinated when somebody asks me for a photograph. They all are, my youngest fella, Cobi, is very funny, he gets into the photo.

“Then they’d be full of questions and you’re trying to explain Westlife to them. They don’t comprehend it, so it will be an interesting summer for them.”

The band just wrapped up their UK and Ireland tour and South East Asia is their next stop.