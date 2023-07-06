‘We want to play our music’ – Aslan back together after death of Christy Dignam

21/03/2014 Aslan's (L to R) Rodney O' Brien, Joe Jewell, Christy Dignam, Alan Downey, Billy McGuinness, during a press brieifing at the Gresham Hotel, Dublin at the announcement that their return to the live arena with a show at the Olympia Theatre on Saturday 31st May 2014. , Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Aslan have thanked fans for their support as they return to playing music together following the death of Christy Dignam.

The frontman passed away in June at the age of 63 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

In a video shared to Twitter today, the band said: "As you can see, we started back playing together because we want to play our music, basically. And we’ll just play our music and see what happens.”

Band members Joe Jewell, Alan Downey and Billy McGuinness stood beside each other in the black-and-white clip, thanking fans for their support.

"Very emotional day today,” added McGuinness. “We haven’t been together in over a year and just setting up the gear and just playing the songs. It’s also very emotional as in Christy’s not here… which is kind of emotional as well in it’s own way.

Downey said: "We just came out here today I suppose it’s a way of expressing our grief in some way as well and the grief that we’re feeling.”

He added there is “some consolation” to what the group are feeling because of how much they have been missing music.

"It’s just great to play. We don’t know where we’re going, we don’t know what we’re doing but we’re here to start and see what happens,” Mr McGuinness said.

“Thanks a million for your support over the year, it’s been a really tough year on everyone. Thanks again and watch this space.”

Dignam passed away on June 13 surrounded by his loved ones.

In a short statement, Aslan said they were “beyond devastated” to have lost “not just our band member but our friend Christy, that we have had so many years or sharing our lives with.

“The band and Christy's family ask you to respect their privacy at this time.”

Their final performance together was at Kilkenny’s Ballykeefe Amphitheatre last August.

The biggest gig of their career had been scheduled to take place at the 3Arena last September to mark their 40th anniversary but it was ultimately cancelled due to Dignam’s ill-health.

In April, Dignam told RTÉ Radio 1 listeners that he had a “brilliant life”, and “when it was good, it was absolutely amazing”.

“There’s no feeling on earth like somebody singing your songs back to you,” he said.