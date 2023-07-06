WATCH: Roy Keane recalls getting caught out in a Chicago strip club

Keano is brilliant form as he reflects on an infamous night out

Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Gary Neville at Blarney Castle in Co Cork

Roy Keane emerged as the star of the show as he went on an arena tour with his Sky Sports colleagues Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher – and his latest tale will capture plenty of headlines.

The Premier League legends filmed their tour as part of The Overlap series, with former Ireland skipper Keane’s recount of a night out in Chicago with his Manchester United team-mate going viral on social media.

"We had a good night out in pre-season with Man United in Chicago one night that was pretty mad,” recalled Keane.

"We had a night out, we took a couple young players, pre-season, we were definitely in Chicago, I remember that.

"Woke up the next morning, Denis is waking me up. We’re kind of trying to get down for the bus where we were travelling.

"I looked and all my face was black, just black. I couldn’t work out what happened. I went: ‘Jesus.’

"Trying to get my gear on. I get on the bus, it’s all coming back to me. I’m sitting at the back of the bus, we’re travelling, obviously towards the airport.

"Our press officer sends us a story about some of the Man United players being in a strip club, Chicago.

"So I’m down the back, I said: ‘Don’t worry about it. They’ve got no proof. No proof. Everyone relax. I’ve got it under control. I’m obviously the captain, you’re fine with me.’

"Five minutes (later), the phone goes again. Apparently, they’ve got proof. I said: ‘What have they got? What have they got?’

"They said: ‘They’ve got your fingerprints.’ He also said: ‘They have your credit card details. Your passport details.’ And I said: ‘Is that all they’ve got on me?’

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"So the bus erupted. They’ve done a story obviously in-depth and obviously when I went in, I gave my fingerprints during the night and then I was just rubbing my face as the night was going on.

"That’s all I was rubbing. I was just rubbing my face. I think they ran the story and the headline in some of the Irish papers was something like ‘Horny Devils’ or something."

Neville and Carragher joined the huge crowd in laughing at Keane’s story, as shown in the video.