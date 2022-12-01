Watch presenter Alan Hughes belt out his version of Sweet Caroline at charity lunch
Alan, who was joined at the event by his husband Karl Broderick, said he was honoured to take part.
CELEBRITY guests at a charity lunch were stunned at how good TV presenter Alan Hughes’ voice turned out to be when he performed a karaoke song at it.
Alan joined singer Steve Mangan for a rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’, which got guests such as Lorraine Keane, Miriam Ahern, Gerald Kean and Joan Palmer on their feet for a rousing singalong (take a look at the video here).
Over 120 guests gathered at a Christmas lunch in Dublin’s Hampton hotel and raised over €20,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“During break in rehearsals for Snow White I was delighted to attend the Make-A-Wish Christmas lunch and help out with the auction, and give the crowd a karaoke favourite of Sweet Caroline,” Alan told Sundayworld.com
The lunch was spearheaded by Roz Flanagan and Sharon Hennessy, whose singer daughter Allanna was joined onstage for the first time by her own daughter Bonne for a duet, with both wearing stunning outfits by Claire Garvey..
Make-A-Wish CEO Susan McQuaid O’Dwyer said the charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary by still raising badly needed funds.
“Since 1992, Make-A-Wish Ireland has granted wishes to more than 2900 brave children,” she said.
“But with over 200 children waiting for their wishes to be granted, events like this are more important than ever.”
The charity grants wishes to children between the ages of three and 17 with life-threatening medical conditions.
Donations can be made on www.makeawish.ie
