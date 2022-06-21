Watch: Hollywood star Bill Murray delights Limerick pub with surprise sing-song

The American actor strolled into Charlie Malone’s Bar on Wolfe Tone Street in the city centre for a pint at around 9.30pm on Monday

The American actor strolled into Charlie Malone’s Bar on Wolfe Tone Street in the city centre for a pint at around 9.30pm yesterday evening.

And a video clip taken inside the pub shows Bill taking part in a sing-song with some locals.

The 71-year-old poured his heart and soul into a rendition of The Star of County Down as some thrilled pubgoers joined in.

Paddy Kelly, who owns the bar, said that Bill had the time of his life inside the Irish pub.

“There were a few guitar players and a sing-song started. He thoroughly enjoyed himself. He gave a wonderful rendition of The Star of the County Down. It was some craic!

“We were stunned to see him walk in. People were doing double takes. He was so warm and friendly and was very funny - deadpan humour.” he told the Limerick Leader.

Bill has spent the past few days on the Emerald Isle after attending the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final between Cork and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday.

He was spotted in the stands at the match with businessman JP McManus.

McManus is hosting his Pro-Am golf tournament at Adare Manor on July 4 and 5, which is set to feature some of the biggest names in golf as well as numerous celebrities.

Tiger Woods has already committed to play in the event and it’s possible that Murray, a keen golfer, could also feature at the Limerick course.