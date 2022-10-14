Vogue Williams tells Britney Spears ‘go to OnlyFans’ after unfollowing for nude posts

"Sometimes I’m just like 'ugh, not again.’ So I did it. I unfollowed Britney. I had to do it. It was time.”

Vogue Williams has urged pop star Britney Spears to take her nude posts to OnlyFans.

In a chat with Joanne McNally on a new episode of their podcast ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me,’ the Irish influencer revealed she did a “big thing” recently and unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram.

"I’m not being mean, okay?” she first clarified. “I just don't want people’s naked bodies in my face.”

"Sometimes I’m just like 'ugh, not again.’ So I did it. I unfollowed Britney. I had to do it. It was time.”

The news was met with a gasp from co-host and comedian Joanne McNally.

"Lads, we all need to tread very carefully around poor Britney,” she told Vogue and their listeners.

"I love Britney, right,” Vogue replied. “I loved her dancing, what she used to do. I don’t love having to see nearly nakedness.”

"I do feel sorry for her kids as well because her kids were pissed off about the naked sh*t. And then when people say they’re pissed off about the naked sh*t she keeps, like, pushing more on it.

"Go to OnlyFans. Go to OnlyFans,”

Joanne disagreed with Vogue, saying she doesn’t see Britney’s Instagram posts as “OnlyFans worthy” because she uses emojis to cover up and “put little flowers over her nips.”

Vogue reels at Joanne’s defence, saying the emojis are little use and Britney’s body parts are still on show to see.

"Ah, you can't now. You can’t,” Joanne said.

"I think the vibe with her, right, as we know, is that she’s been silenced. She feels like she’s had her voice taken away from her and now she’s just screaming from the rooftops.”

"She wants to express herself and part of that is nakedness.”

Britney Spears — © Getty Images

Vogue insisted Britney’s old music videos like ‘Slave 4 U’ are “different” to what the star is currently posting but also admitted that she’s “not one to talk.”

The model described the photos she used to take on the beach and post on her own social media “like an absolute loser,” she said. “But I had a bikini on.”

Britney came under social media fire last week when she posted a selection of nude photos taken on a Hawaiian beach on her Instagram, with three heart emojis to ‘cover up.’

Her teenage sons said in an interview with ITV that they weren’t on board with how their mom was using her social media.

"It’s almost as if she has to post something to get attention,” one said. “This has gone on for years and years and years and this actually may never stop.”

The ‘Toxic’ superstar was released from a decades long conservatorship this year, regaining control over her image, finances and career after a long legal battle with her family.