Vogue Williams supports Spencer Matthews at his Mount Everest documentary premiere

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attending the premiere of his documentary, Finding Michael. Photo: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire — © PA

Vogue Williams has said she is “so proud” of her husband Spencer Matthews after attending the premiere of his new Disney+ documentary.

The couple stepped out at the Dolby Cinema at Battersea Power Station in London to watch Finding Michael, a film about Spencer’s older brother who disappeared while climbing Mount Everest in 1999, although his body was never found.

The “incredible” documentary follows the former Made In Chelsea star as he retraces Michael’s steps in an effort to recover his body from the Himalayan peak.

Vogue Williams attending the premiere of Finding Michael. Photo: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire — © PA

Spencer looked dapper at the premiere on Tuesday night in a double-breasted navy pinstriped blazer and suit trousers paired with a black shirt.

He was supported by his wife Vogue, who stunned in a white Hayley Menzies dress with a purple and green flower print which she “got last year” for £370 (€420).

The podcaster wore her blonde hair in loose waves and completed her look with a pair of 18ct gold plated silver pearl love heart earrings from Soru Jewellery (€229.95) and a black satin Sophia Webster micro bag adorned with a red crystal heart and clear crystal gems (€845).

The pair posed together on the blue carpet at the premiere before an exclusive screening followed by a Q&A session with Spencer and other people involved in making the documentary.

Vogue was overcome with pride as she shared a photo of Spencer onstage to her Instagram stories and wrote: “This movie is incredible, so proud of you @spencermatthews. Finding Michael is out on Disney Plus on March 3rd #findingmichael”.

Spencer was also joined at the event by his former Made In Chelsea co-star and close friend Jamie Laing, his mum Jane, and Bear Grylls, who executive produced the feature-length documentary.

Finding Michael is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 3.

Spencer has previously opened up about his older brother’s death, admitting that he “never really processed” his loss.

The reality star described Michael as his “superhero” and said he “didn't believe” he was dead for a long time.

"I never really processed Mike’s death until just now,” he told Ant Middleton on his podcast Big Fish last year.

"He died in 1999, you know, 23 years ago. And he was 22, the youngest Brit to ever reach the summit. And I was 10.

"So, to me, losing him was not something I fully understood. Mike was my superhero figure in my life. I just assumed he'd come back, I didn't believe that he was dead for a period of time.

"And you know, as time passed, I understood I would never see him again. I've always had this burning desire to find him. And obviously I understood through my teenage years, how complicated that would be.”