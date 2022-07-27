Vogue Williams says the ‘door is ajar’ when it comes to a fourth child

While being a mother to three kids under three can be tough sometimes, Vogue said that there may be room for one more in their family.

Vogue Williams has admitted that she would be open to having another baby.

The TV presenter gave birth to her third child with her husband Spencer Matthews – a baby boy named Otto – back in April. The couple are already parents to 3-year-old Theodore and 2-year-old Gigi.

And while being a mother to three kids under three can be tough sometimes, Vogue said that there may be room for one more in their family.

Speaking on the Spencer & Vogue podcast, she said: “If Otto had been an awful baby and didn't sleep and was a nightmare, we wouldn't even be dreaming of having another one.

“But now it's like the door is kind of - it's ajar.”

However, the Dubliner clarified that she’d like to wait a while before having another baby as she needs a “long break”.

“If we have another one I'm taking a long break now,” she told her former reality star husband.

“I love babies and love being surrounded by the kids. I deffo wouldn't have more than four but I find it really sad to say I'd never have another baby.”

It comes after Vogue joked that her kids had “no chill” during a family holiday to Spain.

Earlier this month, she dressed the kids up in matching purple gingham swimwear but when she tried to grab a photo of the siblings, she faced some difficulty.

The hilarious Instagram snaps show Theodore struggling to hold an unimpressed Otto with the help of Vogue’s sister Amber as Gigi watched on before giving up and leaving the photo session.

“Let’s get a cute picture of all three matching… orrrrrr maybe not,” Vogue laughed.

The 36-year-old also shared some photos of herself dressed up in her holiday clothes and joked that she was “surprised I even managed to get pics… three kids = zero chill.”

The mum-of-three seemed to get in the swing of things with the kids eventually, however, as she later posted some photos of her entertaining her eldest two by lifting them in the air with her feet.

Theodore and Gigi looked delighted to mess around with their mum, who captioned the post: “Airplanes for the win”

“I used to love doing that with my boys. They could do that to me now!” one fan quipped.

And while others commented that she’d shared some “gorgeous photos” of the toddlers, one person said: “I was expecting one of Spencer having a helicopter, I don’t know why!”