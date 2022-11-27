Vogue Williams says she ‘couldn’t give a sh**e’ about online trolls

The Irish presenter revealed that she doesn’t let mean messages bother her because she has a great support network in her family and friends.

The Irish presenter revealed that she doesn’t let mean messages bother her because she has a great support network in her family, friends, and listeners of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast she co-hosts with pal Joanne McNally.

Speaking to The Sunday Independent, she explained: “I literally, for lack of a better word, couldn’t give a sh***. Honestly, I’ve gotten to that age.

“I have such a nice group of followers on Instagram, and we’ve such an amazing group of people that listen to the podcast. That’s all I care about.

“Because, like, I’ve got my family, I’ve got my friends, I’ve a nice group of people that surround me.

“Of course, there are going to be people who have issues with me, but people who spend their time trolling others in the Daily Mail are not the kind of people I’m worried about.”

The mum-of-three said that she has this mindset because of her husband Spencer Matthews, who rose to fame after starring in Made In Chelsea from 2011 until 2015.

“It never bothers him. He doesn’t care,” Vogue said.

“I think maybe it comes with age for me. I’m so settled, and happy within my own life,” she added.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old hit out at trolls who bullied her daughter Gigi online, slamming them as “so f***ing weird.”

Speaking on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with comedian Joanne McNally, Vogue explained that people are particularly nasty to Gigi online.

“If there’s a Daily Mail article, I just don’t look at the comments anymore because they’re too mean. I don’t do it anymore,” she began.

Joanne asked: “Why would you do that to yourself?”

Vogue said: “My mom will text me and go, ‘That’s desperate what they’re saying about your children on there, isn’t it?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, I hadn’t looked, Mom!’

“Poor Gigi gets it the worst. [They’re like] ‘There’s something wrong with that child. She looks funny. Did something happen to her at birth?’”

An appalled Joanne responded: “What? How do you not want to turn up to all their houses and petrol bomb them?”