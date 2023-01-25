Vogue Williams says husband Spencer’s ‘whimpering’ during cold shower gives her ‘the ick’

“It turns me off badly,” Vogue said.

Vogue Williams has said that her husband Spencer’s “whimpering” in the shower is a major turn off for her.

The Howth native, who has been married to the former Made In Chelsea star since June 2018, made the revelation on the couple’s podcast, Spencer & Vogue, this week.

She explained that Spencer takes a cold shower “every single morning” and said she hates the unpleasant noises he makes while standing under the ice-cold water.

“Spenny and his cold shower gives me the ick because you’re like, ‘Huaaah, oh, ahhh’. It turns me off badly,” Vogue told listeners.

Spencer objected: “By the way, I’m the antithesis of the ick. I couldn’t give a sh*t if you get the ick. I'll smash down the ick like pins in the bowling alley”.

But his other half disagreed: “You in the cold shower, it was bad.”

Spencer then dismissed the concept of the ick entirely, saying: “Honestly though, you could come to me and say, ‘I have the ick. I don’t fancy you anymore,’ and I reckon I could sleep with you within the hour.

“The ick is just nonsense. Like proper b*llocks”.

Vogure responded: I’m just telling you, if I have to hear you whimpering away in your Wim Hof shower... I just can’t. It’s so gross”.

Spencer then challenged Vogue to take one of his freezing cold showers and suggested they film the encounter for their TikTik account.

The 34-year-old said: “I’d love to see you in there for even one second”.

Vogue said: “Okay, I will. Fine, I’ll do it”.

Spencer ordered: “You’re going to get into the shower that I have every single morning and you’re gonna stay there”.

Vogue hit back: “I’m going to film your whimpering. Don’t hold off on the whimper”.

But her beau shrugged: “I’ll obviously just not whimper if you’re filming me”.

Vogue said: “Well then, I’ll just wait. I’ll creep up”.

Spencer then added: “I want to see you get in without whimpering”.

True to their word, the pair braved the chill and shared the hilarious clip to their joint TikTok account.

Vogue was up first and bravely hopped into the shower wearing a bikini with her hair thrown up in a bun.

“You can’t pretend to have big balls on the podcast and then b*llocks this up like you are now, okay?” Spencer can be heard saying behind the camera before demanding that Vogue turns the cold tap on fully.

Vogue quickly appeared to regret her decision and gasped as she asked: “How long do I have to stay under for?”

Spencer replied: “30 seconds. Get on with it”.

Vogue had enough then, shivering and squealing: “No, Spenny, I don’t want to do it anymore. How long is that? How long?”

As she jumped out of the shower, she said: “I did a good job there”.