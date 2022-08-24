Vogue Williams reveals why she was put off making her ‘tiny boobs’ bigger

““I went through all the big padded bras that you’d throw on the ground and they’d literally make a thud, and there was always that”

The TV presenter had wanted to get a boob job when she was younger but then she decided to avoid any unnecessary procedures after having a bad experience with a previous operation.

“I’d say the one thing was that I had tiny boobs,” she told RTE when asked if she ever considered surgery.

“I went through all the big padded bras that you’d throw on the ground and they’d literally make a thud, and there was always that.

“But when I had my knee operation, it was the first operation I’d ever had. And I just thought to myself: never, ever again am I going to have an operation if I don’t need to, because I couldn’t believe the recovery on it.

“I was just in bits. The anaesthetic did not go down well with me, and I just wouldn’t want to have to put myself in that position. So I’m going to pop back to Victoria’s Secret, get one of their double padded bras. You know those ones that there’s literally no room for boob? That’ll be grand.”

In her brand-new E4 series Send Nudes: Body SOS, the Irish model will be taking some body-conscious participants on a journey towards self-love as they consider whether to get cosmetic surgery.

After hearing the very personal reasons behind their desire to change their appearance, the 36-year-old will show the contributors a life-like, animated 360 degree avatar of their bodies now and post-surgery.

A diverse panel of 50 complete strangers will also get sent the person’s “nudes” and can share their honest opinion.

“Our show is a body positive show,” Vogue has explained. “It’s about trying to get people to see what they look like and see themselves in a different light before going down a route of surgery. Trying to empower people to really be OK with the way they look and realising, actually, you look amazing the way you are.

“I think some people really believe that surgery is the only option for them. So some people go down the surgery route, maybe haven’t looked into it properly, don’t know the risks, don’t know things that are going to happen, don’t know the down time after having surgery. We give them all those facts. And we also show them what they would look like after the surgery.”