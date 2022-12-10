Vogue Williams reveals pal Joanne McNally missed her son Otto’s christening to get a facial

“Am I the most engaged, reliable godmother of all time? No!”

Vogue Williams has revealed that her best pal Joanne McNally missed her son Otto’s christening to get a facial.

The comedian was chosen as one of baby Otto’s godmothers, however, she failed to show up at the church.

Speaking on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Vogue shared details of the hilarious mix up.

“So, Joanne. She had one job really. We were having lovely Otto’s christening – she only held him about three months ago, he’s nearly eight months old. She’ll take him for a quick picture. She wants to be Gigi’s [godmother], she says that quite openly.”

“We were having his christening,” she continued.

“The priest I wouldn’t say had the most amount of patience from the beginning. So, anyways we organised the christening – everyone was there.

“Someone had flown from Singapore, somebody else had just come back from LA, someone had come from Ireland and Joanne was coming from Ireland so I was like ‘Grand, we’re all there at the same time.'

“So, we’re on the way to the church, and on the way my mum and my auntie and one of the godmothers was walking right behind us with Otto – it’s an eight-minute walk to the church. Right behind us.”

“We arrived at the church and I was like ‘Where are they?,'” she continued.

“They went to two other churches, then they ended up on the King’s Road and they had to get a taxi back. 20 minutes late for the christening and the priest was like really not happy.”

“So, I was like right we’ll go, we’ll go, we’ll go. Then I was like ‘Where’s Joanne? We have to go we can’t wait anymore, we can’t wait anymore’.”

“Anyway, had the christening, Joanne wasn’t there, we had another godmother there Megan. Thankfully. We walked outside the church and Joanne just [mouths] ‘Sorry’.”

“‘Cause I texted her and I was like ‘Where are you?’ and she just [mouths] ‘Sorry’. I was like ‘What happened, what happened?'”

“She basically had gone to get a facial, she set herself up nicely in a pub,” Vogue said.

“She’s having a glass of wine, so she was ready. The facial was at 11am by the way, the christening was at 1.20pm.”

“So, she’s sitting having a glass of wine, and I was like ‘and then what happened?’ and she’s like ‘and then I realised I forgot my passport.’ and I was like ‘right, so why did you sit at the lunch for two hours after the christening.'”

“She was like ‘I didn’t realise I had a part. I didn’t know I had to do that.’ So, yeah. She didn’t make the christening.”

Joanne shared snaps from the christening back in November, poking fun at her faux pas.

“Am I the most engaged, reliable godmother of all time?,” she began.

“No, but am I willing to change my ways for my tiny Victorian, famine baby godchild Otto? Also no... (only kidding welcome to heaven baby Otto everyone loves you).”

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews celebrated their son’s christening in November, along with their two other children Theodore (4) and Gigi (2)

.