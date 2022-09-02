Vogue Williams reveals how son now sleeps on the floor after sis showed him ‘scary’ movie
Vogue Williams’ revelation that her son Theodore prefers to sleep on the floor over his bed has had her podcast co-host Joanne McNally in stitches.
The mum-of-three was talking about her son’s new sleeping arrangements on her My Therapist Ghosted Me show which had Joanne in tears.
“Theodore is on my floor. We've no room in the bed because Otto is being horrific, he has to be in the bed,” she said.
Vogue also suggested her sister Amber was responsible for the awkward new arrangements, after she showed the three-year-old a movie that left him too scared to go to bed alone.
“Aunty Amber showed Theodore the first five minutes of Jumanji, he now can't fall asleep on his own, he won't sleep in his own room. We've tried. He's like, ‘But why did his hands get sucked in?’”
Joanne related to her own childhood experience, saying: “I had a similar experience with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory when the lad goes up the pipes.
“Augustus Gloop gets stuck up a pipe and I was never able to go on a water slide. That's where my fear came from.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is creepy as f***, so is The Witches,” the comedian added.
However, Vogue then shared a snap of Theodore asleep in her bed, writing: “Thanks Amber, looks like he's in our bed for the foreseeable!”
Today's Headlines
video nasties | Shocking CCTV captures three men preparing for bloody revenge at caravan park
M50 chaos | Six-vehicle road collision on M50 as three people hospitalised ‘as precaution’
cost shocker | Bord Gáis to hike up electricity prices by 34% – the FIFTH increase since last year
sicko | PSNI praise victims of William Patterson for bravery after pervert pensioner is jailed
determination | Alannah Quinn Idris ‘aces’ Leaving Cert six months after losing sight after alleged assault
nightmare | Vogue Williams reveals how son now sleeps on the floor after sis showed him ‘scary’ movie
countdown | Harry Styles fans face anxious wait as tickets for Slane Castle gig go on general release
'last resort' | Judge orders arrest of teacher who refused to address transgender student as ‘they’
Shock news | Simon Delaney stuns viewers and co-hosts as he reveals he is quitting Ireland AM
two out of three | Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon joins outgoing queen Pamela Uba on red carpet for Bat Out Of Hell opening