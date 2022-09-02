Vogue Williams reveals how son now sleeps on the floor after sis showed him ‘scary’ movie

‘Aunty Amber showed Theodore the first five minutes of Jumanji, he now can't fall asleep on his own’

Vogue Williams’ revelation that her son Theodore prefers to sleep on the floor over his bed has had her podcast co-host Joanne McNally in stitches.

The mum-of-three was talking about her son’s new sleeping arrangements on her My Therapist Ghosted Me show which had Joanne in tears.

“Theodore is on my floor. We've no room in the bed because Otto is being horrific, he has to be in the bed,” she said.

Vogue also suggested her sister Amber was responsible for the awkward new arrangements, after she showed the three-year-old a movie that left him too scared to go to bed alone.

But Theo's back in bed!

“Aunty Amber showed Theodore the first five minutes of Jumanji, he now can't fall asleep on his own, he won't sleep in his own room. We've tried. He's like, ‘But why did his hands get sucked in?’”

Joanne related to her own childhood experience, saying: “I had a similar experience with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory when the lad goes up the pipes.

“Augustus Gloop gets stuck up a pipe and I was never able to go on a water slide. That's where my fear came from.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is creepy as f***, so is The Witches,” the comedian added.

However, Vogue then shared a snap of Theodore asleep in her bed, writing: “Thanks Amber, looks like he's in our bed for the foreseeable!”