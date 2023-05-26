Vogue Williams reveals awkward moment Spencer met Cillian Murphy at BAFTAs

‘Vogue didn’t take a picture because she was too busy laughing’

Vogue Williams has revealed an awkward encounter with Cork actor Cillian Murphy during a recent appearance at the BAFTA television awards alongside her husband, Spencer Mathews.

The Howth native made the hilarious admission on the couple’s podcast, ‘Spencer and Vogue!’

“Spenny made an absolute show of us,” Vogue announced.

The Dubliner described exactly what happened when they ran into award winning, Peaky Blinders star, Cillian.

“We saw Cillian Murphy and he doesn’t look like he wants to say hello to anyone. Fair enough, he moved back to Cork for the peace and quiet and Spenny wouldn’t leave it,” Vogue explained.

Cillian Murphy

“He just looked like he was chatting to his friends and didn’t want to chat to anyone else. Spenny loves going up to famous people, I don’t love it. I feel really embarrassed,” said Vogue.

Spencer described how much of a fan he is of ‘The Wind That Shakes the Barley’ star.

“I love Cillian Murphy and it’s not often that you bump into him. I thought to myself ‘I’m not going to meet this guy again I think’,” said Spencer.

“I felt pressure from Vogue to do what I did because I said, ‘You’re Irish, he’s Irish. Let’s just go say hi to Cillian, like it’ll be fine. He’ll be happy to see us’.

“And Vogue was like ‘Not in a million years am I saying to Cillian Murphy’.”

Despite Vogue’s reluctance, Spencer still attempted to chat with the award-winning actor as he was hoping for an autograph. Vogue described what happened next.

“Anyway, so he’s hovering around Cillian Murphy. Cillian had his back to him. And he’s like ‘Right get a picture, I’m going to get a selfie’.

“And I’m like, I’m not standing anywhere near this atomic bomb. I’m not doing it, it’s too embarrassing. So I kinda stood back but enough that I could see,” she said.

Spencer felt he was into the encounter too deep by that point.

“I kind of had to do it. Otherwise, I would have felt like a fanny. So I said to Vogue, ‘Look, get your camera at the ready’.

“So I went up to him and was like ‘Oh my god okay’. And he had his back to me and was chatting to four people and I tapped him on the shoulder.

“The four people he was talking to just stared at me like I was some absolute loser. He literally spun round, and he was like, ‘Hello’, and I was like, ‘Oh hi mate, how you getting on?’ And he was like, ‘Eh, I’m good’,” Spencer said.

“And I was like ‘Good luck tonight’, and he was like ‘Thank you’. And of course, Vogue didn’t take a picture because she was too busy laughing.”

But Vogue was able to see the funny side of the gas encounter.

“It was so embarrassing; it was even embarrassing from afar. I wasn’t even involved and I was embarrassed,” the Howth woman added.