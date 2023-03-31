Vogue Williams raises eyebrows with ‘perfect’ fake tan for kids

The already sold-out lotion is the ‘perfect solution’ whether ‘your child wants a subtle glow or a deeper tan’, the website states

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attending the premiere of his documentary, Finding Michael. Photo: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire — © PA

Vogue Williams’ fake tan brand has raised eyebrows with a new product launch for kids.

The light to medium gradual tanner is apparently €22 and is described as “super easy to apply,” though fans believe they have caught an early April Fool’s joke.

The already sold-out lotion is the “perfect solution” whether “your child wants a subtle glow or a deeper tan,” the website states.

“Give your kids the confidence to show off their summer skin with our Kids Self Tan Lotion.”

Laughing emojis fill the comment section of the post advertising the fake tan with the hashtag “#BareBabies” with followers joking the product is the “dream” for their children.

"My newborn is looking a bit pale, is this suitable for her?” one commented.

"This is a great reason to have kids! Can’t wait to have one and tan them,” another quipped.

One wrote: “Such a relief in case you ever have a pale baby.” While another said: “Perfect for communions.”

"I was absolutely outraged and ready for a rant,” added one fan, joking that they were almost caught out by the suspected April Fool’s.

“Great to see a company/brand with such a great sense of humour!” another added.

Others said they couldn’t wait to hear Vogue and podcast pal Joanne McNally reveal the punchline on My Therapist Ghosted Me.

"Gold,” one listener said. “I can’t wait to hear Joanne on the podcast about this. Great April Fool.”

Vogue took to her own Instagram to advertise ‘Bare Kids’, writing: “TT and Gigi love the bronzed glow! I hope you all love Bare By Vogue Kids. The first ever self tan for your baby.”

The podcaster and mum recently told The Irish Times that her hit show has allowed people to finally see what she is like behind her influencer lifestyle.

“Look, people can have a perception of your that’s not very true.

“I probably didn’t help it, getting glammed up, going out, doing my make-up all the time, doing shoots, but that was my job.

"But it’s nice with the podcast that you can get your personality across...What you see is what you get with us...It’s nice that people can see what I’m like as a person, instead of judging.”