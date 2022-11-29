Vogue Williams praised for ‘honest’ post about struggles with ‘mom guilt’
The TV presenter spoke about her struggle balancing work life and time with family in a candid Instagram post this week.
Vogue Williams has opened up about suffering from “mom guilt” when she leaves her kids for work.
The Dubliner shares three children with her husband, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews: Theodore (4), Gigi (2), and baby Otto.
But Vogue, who lives in London, revealed that she had to ditch her tots for a few days while she flew home to Ireland for a “fun” project – which left her feeling very guilty.
Sharing a video of a recent trip to the park with Gigi and Otto, she wrote: “Another day away from my little piggies, the mom guilt is REAL!
“I feel very lucky to do a job that I love that also lets me spend good amounts of time with my babies but that guilt always creeps up on me.
“I want to spend alllllllll my time with them but then I miss work then I’ll miss them then work then them.”
She added: “I’m off to Cork to film something fun, I should be happy I’m not being bossed around by kids all day! Sunday morning rant over”.
Friends and followers flocked to the comment section to offer the mum-of-three support after her honest confession.
One person wrote: “You're a fantastic mom, with three beautiful children. Even though you travel for work, you spend time with them when you're back home. It doesn't stop the guilt, but you're doing the best that you can. They'll love you no matter what Vogue. Love your posts about the little ones and your honesty xx”.
Another said: “The mum guilt is real. So hard some days! You are doing a super job!! (Some days that's all we need to hear)”.
While a third added: “Keep doing what you’re doing you have happy, contented, curious children. Obviously you’re doing something RIGHT! Thanks for sharing those bright wee faces I love it”.
And someone else chimed in: “Don’t beat yourself up too much @voguewilliams you’re lucky to have a good work life balance! Working also shows your children you work for things in life, you’re being a role model to them as well as their mother️. Mum guilt never goes away even when they a grown & left the nest xx”.
