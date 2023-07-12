Vogue Williams nearly started crying when ‘for sale’ sign went up on Howth home

“I suppose you'll always feel like that but it's such a beautiful house”

Vogue Williams has revealed how she nearly started crying as the ‘for sale’ signs went up on her Howth home.

The podcaster and influencer recently put the townhouse on the market for €1.295m.

But the model admitted that she felt “really sad” about selling her “beautiful house” that was just slightly too small “as their kids are getting bigger”.

“I kind of feel really sad about it,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I suppose you'll always feel like that but it's such a beautiful house, it's just slightly small as our kids are getting bigger, and our family is kind of expanding.

“They came and put the 'for sale' sign up this week, and I was like 'I'm going to cry', which is pathetic.”

She added: “It's the place I go to relax and calm and chill, it's something I'd always wanted to buy, it's by the sea where I grew up. I'll be really sad to see it go.”

Now Vogue has decided to sell ‘Kapiti’, the contemporary three-storey town house that she bought in a half-finished state three years ago and refitted into the ‘contemporary cosy’ pad it is today.

Vogue’s got her eye on a bigger home in the same area.

“I can’t say much about it only that I’m really excited. It’s actually the home of a friend of mine and any time I’ve been there I’ve thought it is amazing. I only recently heard that it was going for sale. So that’s where I hope we’re going.”

Williams has had a long-standing love affair with Howth. Originally from Portmarnock, her family later moved along the coast to the scenic fishing village and in 2015, she bought a two-bedroom apartment there.

She then traded up to Kapiti, the contemporary three-storey townhouse at Thormanby Road with a big open balcony on the top overlooking the sea.

She told previously how she sold the apartment that was a getting a bit cramped.

“There was five of us living in it including Spencer and myself, our first child Theodore and my sister Amber. We were looking at different properties by the sea and couldn’t really see anything we liked.”

“London is so wild. Howth is my special place to relax and recharge. I love the cliff walk and I absolutely have to do it every time I am here. So I was out walking with my aunt and we passed by the house — there was a ‘for sale’ sign up and the door was open. So we just walked in. The second I stepped into the hall I thought ‘I have to have this house!’. Everything just clicked straight away.

“I just liked the look of it, the way it was laid out and that it has a very high energy rating. If there’s one thing I absolutely hate it’s the cold. So it’s cosy all the time.”

Kapiti was one of a pair of new builds on the site of an older bungalow and somewhat unfinished when sold, which meant Williams could get stuck in and apply her own magic to it.

“There wasn’t a proper kitchen or flooring, there were no fitted wardrobes, that sort of thing. We had a lot of open space in the hall which I decided to turn into a boot room, which gets plenty of use. And I had the walls panelled to soften them a bit because they had a bare look about them.”

Vogue recently revealed how she wanted to be an architect, saying she “always loved old buildings and design”.

“I wanted to do architecture in college but I didn’t get the points so I ended up doing a degree in construction management and design instead.

“But I’ve never lost that obsession with design. I take a huge interest in interiors at home, whether that’s in Dublin or in London.