Vogue Williams ‘jealous’ as husband Spencer Matthews attends Jamie Laing’s wedding in Spain

Vogue Williams has admitted she was “so jealous” of her husband Spencer Matthews as he attended his best pal Jamie Laing’s wedding in Spain without her.

Made In Chelsea star Spencer jetted over to Marbella this week to see Jamie and his partner Sophie Habboo tie the knot for the second time after the couple officially wed at an intimate ceremony Chelsea Old Town Hall in London last month.

And while Vogue was invited to the newlyweds’ Spanish do, she was unable to attend due to work commitments at home.

Meanwhile, Spencer played his part in the occasion, acting as master of ceremonies for his best mate and making sure everything ran smoothly on their big day.

The father-of-three flew out to the wedding destination ahead of Saturday’s ceremony and posed for some photos before the rest of the star-studded guestlist arrived.

Captioning a series of photos from the days leading up to his second wedding, businessman Jamie wrote: “Calm before the Wedding”.

And Spencer’s wife Vogue immediately chimed in to comment: “I’m soooooo jealous”.

Other followers flooded the comments section with witty remarks about Spencer’s presence at the wedding after Jamie forgot to invite him to his London wedding ceremony.

Spencer missed out on the celebrations due to a “miscommunication” on Jamie's part and didn’t receive an invitation because he and Vogue were on holidays in Portugal with their kids at the time.

Vogue explained her partner’s reaction to the mix-up was the most upset she had ever seen him as the couple joined their pals on their Nearly Weds podcast.

“He was very upset, I have to be honest, I've never seen him like that,” the Howth native said.

“He was genuinely upset over something and then it was getting worse and worse because I saw the personalised stuff. And I thought ‘Oh s**t you really thought about this.’”

Jamie acknowledged that he made a mistake as he explained how his wires got crossed.

“I f****d up. We had our wedding - our civil ceremony - in the UK. It was a hectic process.

“Amongst the hectic-ness of getting people there and things like that, I thought Spencer and Vogue were away.

“Spencer got upset, which is fair enough. So, I sent Vogue a message hoping to get a bit of support and then she replied, ‘To be honest Jamie, it's not good.’ And I was like, ‘F**k.’”

And Spencer added: “To be honest, Jamie, you're my best friend in the world. I love you. Which is why I think it hurt so much.

“Like if it was anyone else... For your wedding, I would fly three times around the world to come to it because I care about you so much.”