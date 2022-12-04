Vogue Williams felt like ‘an idiot’ after being cheated on four times by an ex

“And he was like: ‘We weren't together then’ and I was like: ‘Yes we were, we had gone on holidays like the week before’ ”

Vogue Williams has told of her anger after discovering she was cheated on four times by the same person.

The model and TV star made the revelation on the latest edition of My Therapist Ghosted Me, her hit podcast with comedian Joanne McNally.

“There was a few times but I actually found out about this person when we had just stopped seeing each other and I had found out about three people that he had cheated on me with,” she said.

“I found out about that and it didn't matter, I was like 'You absolute snake'. I did text him because we had just broken up.

“And he was like: ‘We weren't together then’ and I was like: ‘Yes we were, we had gone on holidays like the week before’.”

A year later, Vogue discovered she had been cheated on a fourth time by the same person when the girl involved got in touch with her via social media.

“The same person like a year down the line - I got an Instagram mail off a girl,” she said on the podcast.

“She mailed me and was like: ‘Hey I’m really sorry and I feel really bad about this - I’m doing a bit of personal work and I want you to know that this happened. Basically, we lived near each other and you left and went to bed and I slept with your fella’.

“And I thought to myself: ‘What a nice girl’ and then I thought: ‘Actually, you are not doing this for me. You're doing it for yourself so I am not writing back and saying thank you so screw you and the horse you rode in on’.

“Imagine being cheated on four times and you didn’t even know about it? What an idiot.”

Dubliner Vogue is now happily married to Spencer Matthews and the couple have three children together.