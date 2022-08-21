Vogue Williams faces online backlash after admitting she only wears clothes once
Vogue Williams has been mocked by viewers after confessing that she is “trying” to wear clothes more than once.
The Howth native presented a fashion segment on the ITV daytime programme Lorraine yesterday where she spoke about transitioning your summer wardrobe for the autumn and winter months.
The podcast host admitted that she's been guilty of only wearing clothes once, putting them back in her closet, and never wearing them again.
“I would be guilty of getting something and putting it in the wardrobe and not re-wearing it. I am trying to get better at that,” she said.
The mother-of-three returned to the issue later on in the show, and said: “I don't want to wear something once then stuff it in the wardrobe.”
To which stand-in host Christine Lampard agreed, she said: “We're all guilty of doing it,” while Vogue said: “It feels like it's cool to re-wear something and re-work it”.
Fans of the show were quick to disagree with some of the comments Williams had made.
One Twitter user wrote: “Nothing like having the money to buy something, put it in your wardrobe and never re-wearing it eh? I'm guilty of that all of the time of course …. Yeah right.”
Another wrote: “Love that @VogueWilliams is on @reallorraine telling people about cheap dresses and there she is wearing the most beautiful sequinned multi colour designer dress and blue heels looking INCREDIBLE.”
While another praised the Dubliner and said: “Loved the fashion segment today - the Irish lassies chatting away were great together… fresh and bright.”
