Vogue Williams calls David Beckham a ‘sh***bag’ over Qatar World Cup deal

‘I would not want to be the one to piss of the gays’

Vogue Williams has slammed David Beckham as a “s***ebag” for accepting a reported £10m (€11.4m) to be an ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup.

The former England footballer has been heavily criticised over the rumoured deal due to the country’s laws against homosexuality, given that he has previously held “status as a gay icon”.

Vogue spoke about the controversy with pal Joanne McNally on the most recent episode of their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast.

Comedian Joanne kicked off the discussion by saying: “Do you know what I've been thinking a lot about recently? David Beckham being a thirsty b*****d and taking that money from Qatar.

“It really doesn't sit well with me at all.”

Vogue agreed: “It does not sit well. But you know what - he'll get away with that. I think he will.”

But Joanne wasn't so sure, arguing: “He won't! No, he won't. The respect is gone. People thought he was sound, and he’s just outed himself now for being a thirsty f****r.”

Vogue then said: “Honestly, it's not cool but people are going over there to be doing fashion - they had this whole fashion thing and it's fine – and everyone is entitled to their own culture, but not when you're discriminating against people and just being f***king horrendous and what I will say is-”

Joanne cut her off, saying: “He was a gay icon. David Beckham is a gay icon.”

And Vogue replied: “Not anymore and I would not want to be the one to piss of the gays.”

The 37-year-old then revealed that she was asked to travel to Qatar for a collaboration but turned down the opportunity.

She explained: “You know what? I got asked to go to Qatar. They invited me over to the World Cup and to do all this influencing stuff and [I was like] ‘I'll take my sister, my lesbian sister. How would you feel about that?’”

Joanne couldn't believe Vogue’s revelation, exclaiming: “What? Are you serious?”

Vogue responded: “Yeah, they invited me, and I said no there's no way I would go over there. Not the way it is. Very disappointed.”