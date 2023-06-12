Vogue Williams brought to brink of tears after 'strange’ exchange with old man

The mum-of-three had been celebrating her sister Amber’s big day when she was “knocked” back after a man struck up a conversation with her.

Vogue Williams has opened up about a surprising exchange she had with an “older gentleman” at her sister’s 40th birthday party.

The stranger shocked the Howth native by mentioning her dad’s funeral and almost reduced her to tears at the party.

Speaking to her pal and co-host Joanne McNally on their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, the Howth native explained: “Something really strange happened at the party. There was an older gentleman there. I was halfway through a chicken wing and he was like, ‘The last time I saw you was at your father's funeral’.

“And I was like, ‘Oh wow, that's nice information to be getting at a party’. [He said]: ‘And I looked in and as you were standing over the body of your father, I heard you say 'Dad, you look so lonely’.

Vogue admitted that the encounter threw her off “a bit” as she continued: “You and I like to make a little craic at dead dad jokes but that really knocked me a bit, I was like, ‘Oh my God, am I going to cry? That's really sad’.

“It was a very sad time in my life and I didn't want to relive it at a party. I was just like, ‘Okay’ and I took a little fish finger and I went.”

While the incident upset Vogue, she doesn’t think the man was trying to shake her.

“He wasn't trying to be mean or anything, I think he was trying to be kind and sympathetic but it really knocked me off my feet,” she said.

Vogue and Amber’s dad Freddie passed away in 2010 after suffering a stroke.

The 37-year-old has previously spoken about her heartbreak since losing her dad and said that she wished he was alive to meet her children, Theodore and Gigi.

“I still think about him almost every day,” she told RTÉ's Ryan Tubridy Show during the pandemic.

“A friend of mine just lost her mom recently, and I said to her, that it is really hard now. But eventually you get to a point where you just think really fondly of them.

“It is more or less every day. It would have been amazing had he been able to meet the kids. But sure, most of my family haven’t met her either because she was born during lockdown.

“My mum has met her; my stepdad has met her and that is kind of it with my whole family.”

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews have since welcomed their third child together, one-year-old Otto.