Vogue Williams body shamed for being ‘skin and bone’ on family holiday

“You are beautiful but too thin”

Shopping giant Marks and Spencer has been forced to defend Vogue Williams online after she was trolled following a family holiday in Spain where she modelled a range of beach swimwear.

The Dubliner (37) had been abroad with husband Spencer (35) and children Theodore, Gigi and baby Otto when she posted images on Instragram of a black swimming costume and blue bikini she wore to the beach.

The series of snaps and a video were later uploaded to Marks and Spencer's Instagram page but caused concern amongst management after a number of trolls began hassling Vogue for being “too thin.”

Vogue on holiday

One person wrote: “Not a good look, skin and bone.” Others said: “You are beautiful but too thin,” and “I would never put negative comments about a person but I did stop this ad quite quickly and I'm sorry, but I felt it wasn't directed at your everyday woman modelling a swim suit and no harm, Vogue.'

M&S responded quickly to the critical comments.

“A kind reminder to our followers that we use our platform in a positive way.

“We're proud to represent and celebrate people of all shapes and sizes. We won't tolerate any unkind or negative comments and anything unacceptable will be deleted. Let's all continue to uplift one another. Love M&S x,” the group stated.

M&S defence

Thankfully, the vast majority of comments were positive as people supported Vogue and praised her physique.

One wrote: “She looks great. Women come in shapes and sizes and all women are 'real' and 'normal' no matter their size.”

Another added: “Real women come in all sizes and shapes, it's incredibly sad to see comments body shaming other people’s bodies' and 'I think she looks amazing, gorgeous family.”

Beach trip

“Great swimsuit, take a well-deserved break you look amazing.”

“You look absolutely fantastic. What a figure after three kids! Lots of hard work I know. You and Spencer work out and eat right. Enjoy your vacation beauty.”

The photo drama comes after Vogue revealed on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me that husband Spencer became unwell on the Mediterranean holiday and was actually taken briefly to hospital.

Instagram video

“Well I will tell you what, he overdosed on coldsore tablets. I am not joking, I am not joking, I'm not. He overdosed on cold sore tablets and his liver function, because he did it for a full week, taking ten of these things and he said 'oh they're fine',” Vogue said.

“And he did it to me when I thought I felt a tingle and he said 'darling take six of these and you'll be fine' and you're only meant to take two”, Vogue added.

The Howth woman mentioned also that the family came down with a bug whilst on vacation.