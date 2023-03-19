Vogue Williams announces new live podcast Dublin date with Spencer Matthews

Williams has already sold out a staggering 12 nights for her podcast with her friend, Killliney comedian McNally at the Gaiety Theatre this month.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attending the premiere of his documentary, Finding Michael. Photo: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire — © PA

Just in case her fans are not yet satisfied with Vogue Williams’ range of podcast offerings, she’s now putting on yet another live show in September - but this time with husband Spencer Matthews.

The news comes after the model and broadcaster announced several live shows with her other podcast collaborator, comedian Joanne McNally.

Even after provoking ire online for laughing at her wealthy British husband’s pronunciation of Irish names online - as the world prepared to celebrate St Patrick’s Day - there’s little doubt the Howth native’s loyal fans will flock to her latest show.

Spencer & Vogue Live! is the entrepreneurial couple’s latest foray into the entertainment world and comes to the 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, on September 20.

Williams has already sold out a staggering 12 nights for her podcast with her friend, Killliney comedian McNally at the Gaiety Theatre this month.

My Therapist Ghosted Me with Joanne McNally & Vogue Williams

There are also still some tickets left for the Williams and McNally ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ live podcast, at the 3Arena, Dublin, for November.

But if fans still need their fix, they can now also buy tickets to see the husband and wife podcast on stage, at the 3Olympia Theatre in September, from €39.90. The tickets go on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10am.

The low remaining number of tickets currently on sale for the Williams and McNally podcast at the 3Arena in November, are priced at €57.90.

Williams (37) kickstarted her career on Irish reality TV series, Fade Street, in 2010. That show was inspired loosely by LA reality show The Hills.

She’s since gone on to achieve fame as a TV presenter and podcaster and it was her marriage to another reality star, Matthews, in 2018, that further ignited her star power.

The couple, who share three children, even met on a reality show, The Jump, in 2017.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attending the premiere of his documentary, Finding Michael. Photo: Belinda Jiao/PA Wire — © PA

They started their careers individually, sharing their lives on docusoaps, then met on reality TV and have continued to share their lives with the public via podcasts.

Promoters for the Spencer & Vogue Live described the live show as an invitation into the couple’s “topical hit podcast,” a medium “in which married couple Spencer and Vogue usually disagree.” They added that the couple “let you into their lives, albeit begrudgingly by Spencer.

“You’ll hear what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on as they bring topics to the table and play games with Google.

“From social media, to money, friends, to Spencer’s obsession with Jeff Bezos, there’s never a dull conversation or lack of opinion. So don’t be shy, get involved.”

Earlier this month, Matthews gave an earnest interview to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ’s Late Late Show about his Finding Michael documentary.

Matthews (34) from London, travelled to Everest to retrace the steps of his brother, Michael, who died on the mountain at just 23 in 1999.