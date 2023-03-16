Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews offend fans after ‘mocking’ Irish names

The Howth native decided to test her British beau’s knowledge of the Irish language on the latest episode of their podcast

Social media users were left fuming this week after Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews shared a clip of them “mispronouncing” Irish names online.

The Howth native decided to test her British beau’s knowledge of the Irish language in honour of Seachtain na Gaeilge on the latest episode of the Spencer & Vogue podcast.

Vogue showed her husband a list of “Ancient Irish proper names” and had Spencer give his best attempt at pronouncing them.

Caoimhín, Fionnghuala, Naoise, and Roinseach were among the tricky monikers put before the former Made In Chelsea star in the hilarious clip before Vogue revealed the correct pronunciation.

The clip was captioned: “A good effort from Spenny but we’re not quite there yet…

However, some fans were less than impressed with how the mum-of-three's pronunciation of two names in particular.

The 37-year-old told Spencer that Faolán was said like ‘Fay-lin’ and congratulated him when he guessed that Aodhán was pronounced Aidan.

This vexed listeners, who said they were “highly offended” that Vogue didn’t know how fadas worked as they pointed out her mistakes.

One person said: “She’s ignoring the fadas and mispronouncing those ones.”

Another scoffed: “She can't even pronounce them correctly.”

While someone else wrote: “That’s not Aidan, need to pronounce the fada”.

Others were insulted that the couple were “mocking Irish names”, especially because Spencer is English and the pair live in London.

“Weird to see rich Irish woman and rich English man mocking Irish names - other cultures fun to mock? #tacky #tonedeaf,” one person complained.

Another agreed: “I find him a bit offensive”.

While a third mused: “English man laughs at another language.”

It comes after Spencer reflected on how he met his wife Vogue Williams in a sweet family snap shared to Instagram.

"Vogue and I met skiing and now the little ones are giving it a go...” he told followers during a family skip trip at the end of January.

“Time has flown but feel so lucky to have the most awesome little family,” he said.

"These are the best moments.”

The loved-up couple met in 2017 when they both signed up to compete in the Channel 4 reality series The Jump – though Vogue never made it onto the show.

The podcast star was injured in rehearsals, forcing her to pull out before things even began.

Meanwhile, Spencer was crowned the winner of the series that pitted celebs against each other in a number of winter sports.

Almost six years later, the couple share a podcast and three kids: Theodore (4), Gigi (2) and baby Otto.