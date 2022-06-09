Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have 'zero plans' to celebrate wedding anniversary

The couple recently welcomed their third child, a son named Otto

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews have revealed they have ‘zero plans’ to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubliner shared a loved up picture with her husband to mark the occasion.

“4 years married to this one today,” she wrote.

“We actually both forgot until late morning so zero plans but we have a newborn, that’s our excuse.”

The couple recently welcomed their third child 7 weeks ago, a boy named Otto, on April 18th.

The pair are already parents to 1 year old Gigi and 3 year old Theodore.

Despite only welcoming a new addition to the family, Vogue is already gearing up for another baby.

Speaking on the Spencer and Vogue podcast, the 36-year-old said: “He’s only a month old but I think I’ll have four. I love it. I love the newborn stage. As much as I was laughing and b****ing about Spenny being away, I love that I’m getting all [the cuddles].

“I love it so much. I’d have him on the bed with me if I could, but I’m too scared I’d roll on him or something.

“I wouldn’t have more than four because I think that looks weird.”

Vogue said the reason she wants a handful of kids is because she doesn’t “want to die alone.”

“Unless something goes really wrong and we end up killing each other and not speaking to each other, like I will always have someone around,” she explained.

“If I got four kids, one of them will be around!”

It comes after Vogue admitted that things were “so difficult” managing 3 tots when Spencer had to go away shortly after she gave birth.

“This has been so difficult with the three of them. I've bitten off more than I can chew,” she told Joanne McNally on their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast.

“I'm wrecked. I cried today when I was trying to film something because Otto wouldn't stop crying. It's very difficult.

“Definitely now it feels like I've taken on too much but, you got to keep in mind that Spencer is not here.

“I am up every single night on my own,” she added.