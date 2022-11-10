Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews call each other out for sending nudes

Vogue refused to shy away from sparing any detail about her husbands’ ‘dick pics’

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews got candid on their podcast about sending nude snaps – with a lot of confusion in between.

The couple share the weekly Spencer & Vogue Podcast where they update listeners about married life and more, with a recent episode going into minute detail about nudes.

Vogue refused to shy away from sparing any detail about her husbands’ ‘dick pics’ as he tried to convince her they both dabbled in sending snaps.

The conversation took a turn when the influencer said she filmed giving birth to two out of her three children.

"That wouldn't be great [if someone found the videos]," she said.

Spencer responded: "Yeah, but you wouldn't get in trouble for that."

He then made an allegation that is wife flatly denied: that she had sent him naked photos.

"Vogue sent me a naked picture before but she refuses to remember it,” he said.

As his wife denied the nudes, he said: "Oh my god darling, it was really early days and yes, you did."

Vogue then retaliated, sharing intimate details about her partner’s own photos on their popular podcast.

"Are we really going back there?” she said. “When Spenny sent me a dick pic.”

"And it was back in his drinking days and he had toilet paper all over his dick from when he had patted it down in the loo.

"Just clumps of tissue paper on his dick."

Spencer ended the conversation by saying: “Yeah alright so what?

"So what wouldn't be great if that got out in fact we should probably make sure you have deleted those from your phone thank you."

The Vogue & Spencer show is just another in Vogue’s podcasting ventures, sharing another runaway success with comedian Joanne McNally.

My Therapist Ghosted Me has sold out multiple dates at the 3Arena, thought the pair had to make some clarifications of their own on a recent episode.

Vogue had made headlines last week when she said her had Boy George had “beef” ahead of him entering the jungle for I’m A Celebrity.

The podcaster has claimed that the Chameleon singer has held a “personal grudge” against her as he never followed her back on social media.

In a turn of events Vogue flagged as “embarrassing,” she issued a correction when Boy found the time to send her a rather blunt email.

"Obviously the back story is Joanne and I were joking saying that Boy George doesn't follow us which he doesn't.” she said.

"And we said we had beef with him and he mailed me saying, "I have got no beef with you" and it was a little bit embarrassing.”