Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally announce third 3Arena show in sold-out tour

With 2.5 million monthly listeners and almost 100 episodes in tow, the duo are in high demand.

Vogue Wiliiams and Joanne McNally have booked a third night at the 3Arena for their live podcast event for My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The extra date comes as a relief to fans who missed out on the two other sold-out nights at the venue and a sold-out run at the Gaiety Theatre in February.

My Therapist Ghosted Me is set to take to the 3Arena stage at the end of November with a third date added for December 1.

Tickets for the third 3Arena show for the podcasting pair go on sale next Friday 14 October and are priced at €56.90 each.

The podcast was born when Joanne McNally was ghosted by her actual therapist, so influencer Vogue and comedian Joanne picked up the slack and started giving out advice themselves.

Each week, they share stories and chat about their lives to a rapt audience.

Recently, Vogue revealed on the podcast how she almost got ‘cancelled’.

“I have been near cancelled before and as much as we laugh about it – it is not funny. I had such bad anxiety.

“It was just because you have people coming at you left, right and centre just sending all this abuse about something they don’t actually know the real truth about and you can’t just say anything.”

Joanne agreed: “I know, it’s horrible.”