Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally add second My Therapist Ghosted Me Cork date
Tickets to the pair’s first My Therapist Ghosted Me show at The Marquee on Saturday 27 May sold out within an hour of going on sale.
Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have announced a second date of their live podcast at The Marquee in Cork next summer.
Tickets to the pair’s first My Therapist Ghosted Me Cork show on Saturday 27 May sold out within an hour of going on sale this morning and with 3.1 million listeners per month, it’s clear the girls are in high demand.
But fans who missed out on a golden ticket can still get their fix as another My Therapist Ghosted Me date on Sunday 28 May was added earlier today.
Tickets are on sale now and cost €49.
Both shows are taking place as part of Cork’s Live at The Marquee festival, which is also hosting musicians Olly Murs, Christy Moore, and rapper Aitch.
Speaking about tickets for the Cork gig on May 27 selling out so quickly, Vogue said: “Cork, you are fast! Second date added.”
And Joanne told her Instagram followers: “See, this is why we love Cork. Because they’re sound.”
The My Therapist Ghosted Me Cork shows come after the duo booked a third night at Dublin’s 3Arena next winter.
Before that, the comedian and TV presenter will front a sold-out 12-show run at the Gaiety Theatre in February and March as well as one night in Belfast’s SSE Arena in November.
