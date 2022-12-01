Vogue Williams admits she’s the ‘bad cop’ parent for keeping kids 'in line’

The Dubliner explained that she had to fly home to Ireland from London for work, leaving her husband Spencer in charge of the kids.

Vogue Williams has admitted that she’s the “bad cop” parent after an incident which caused her daughter to “scream the house down”.

The TV presenter and her Made In Chelsea star husband Spencer Matthews share three children together: Theodore (4), Gigi (2), and baby Otto, who was born earlier this year.

Speaking on the Spencer & Vogue podcast, the Dubliner explained that she had to fly home to Ireland from London for work, leaving her other half in charge of the kids.

Spencer confessed that he had been “bribing” the tots with sweets and TV time in exchange for good behaviour while Vogue was away.

However, when she arrived home, she discovered that Spencer had been letting Gigi sleep in their bed – leaving her unimpressed.

“I've been in Ireland twice this week and I go for a third time on Sunday,” Vogue explained.

“I've realised now that I'm bad cop, but I'm bad cop amongst the kids because they kind of need to keep in line a little bit otherwise your life gets made more difficult.

“So I arrive home and Gigi's fast asleep in our bed and I thought, 'No, no, no'.

“All over me, she's always on top of me, Spenny still has all of his sleeping space but Gigi basically wants to lie in my head.

“That's not the reason I don't want her in our bed, I just don't want her to do it every night.

“Every night since she has screamed the house down at about three in the morning, keeping in mind this is the first time, Otto has only woken up once a night.

“So the first week we have only had one wake-up and because of Spenny's misbehaviour of taking Gigi into our bed, she is screeching at about three in the morning.”

Vogue also opened up about feeling “extreme mother guilt” when she was away for work.

“Poor Gigi, her teacher had to pull me aside, she's very upset in nursery,” she said.

“I think she's been crying a lot this week because I've been away which gives me extreme mother guilt.

“So when I get back, I spend every second I have with them and I'm going to take them ice skating.”

She continued: “She cries in nursery. The teacher said she kept asking for momma today, all day long - and that she hurt her back - you know the way she pretends to hurt herself - and that she needed momma.

“She must be sad because I was away this week.”