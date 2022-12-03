Vogue admits she felt like ‘an idiot’ after being cheated on four times by same person
“And he was like: ‘We weren't together then’ and I was like: ‘Yes we were, we had gone on holidays like the week before’
Vogue Williams has told of her anger after discovering she was cheated on four times by the same person.
The model and TV star made the revelation on the latest edition of My Therapist Ghosted Me, her hit podcast with comedian Joanne McNally.
“There was a few times but I actually found out about this person when we had just stopped seeing each other and I had found out about three people that he had cheated on me with,” she said.
“I found out about that and it didn't matter, I was like 'You absolute snake'. I did text him because we had just broken up.
“And he was like: ‘We weren't together then’ and I was like: ‘Yes we were, we had gone on holidays like the week before’.”
A year later, Vogue discovered she had been cheated on a fourth time by the same person when the girl involved got in touch with her via social media.
“The same person like a year down the line - I got an Instagram mail off a girl,” she said on the podcast.
Read more
“She mailed me and was like: ‘Hey I’m really sorry and I feel really bad about this - I’m doing a bit of personal work and I want you to know that this happened. Basically, we lived near each other and you left and went to bed and I slept with your fella’.
“And I thought to myself: ‘What a nice girl’ and then I thought: ‘Actually, you are not doing this for me. You're doing it for yourself so I am not writing back and saying thank you so screw you and the horse you rode in on’.
“Imagine being cheated on four times and you didn’t even know about it? What an idiot.”
Dubliner Vogue is now happily married to Spencer Matthews and the couple have three children together.
Today's Headlines
probe continues | Funeral details released for convicted sex offender who was murdered in Monaghan
deal agreed | Conor McGregor settles bus attack lawsuit from infamous UFC 223 incident
Murder probe | Police name man shot dead in Co Down by cross-border feuding gang
Nick's trip | Hollywood star Nicholas Cage jets into Ireland to start filming new action-packed thriller
sad news | Football legend Pele ‘moved to palliative care in hospital’
cell blocked | Murder accused loses prison privileges after giving ‘tell all’ interview from behind bars
'absolute snake' | Vogue admits she felt like ‘an idiot’ after being cheated on four times by same person
clear warning | Government let ‘racist opportunists’ take over East Wall protests, Workers’ Party claims
live and kicking | Crime World listeners pick their top gangster film during live show with Nicola Tallant
not funny | Renewed calls for ban on laughing gas over concerns about growing recreational use