Viewers slam ‘pompous’ diners on The Restaurant as Deirdre O’Kane served harsh critique

The comedian took on the role of head chef in the series’ final episode on Tuesday evening.

Deirdre O'Kane on last night's episode of The Restaurant

Viewers were left furious after harsh diners said Deirdre O’Kane had “zero taste” during her stint on The Restaurant.

The comedian took on the role of head chef in the series’ final episode on Tuesday evening.

Deirdre cooked up a storm in the kitchen and served two starters, two main courses, and two desserts with the hopes of impressing judges Rachel Allen, Marco Pierre White, and guest judge Dervilla O'Flynn.

Her first dish was a “simple” roast tomato on the vine with cream cheese and crispy ham on sourdough bread.

And for her second starter, she chose something that made her “happy”: Dublin Bay prawns with garlic and chilli.

“I want to be a better cook than I am. That’s what I’ve always wanted,” said as she donned a blue apron and a chef’s hat.

As for her main course, Deirdre chose her favourite Italian dish, Spaghetti alle vongole, which featured clams flavoured with garlic and chilli.

Deirdre then went with an aged rib-eye steak and lobster for a meal inspired by her dad.

And for her showstopping desserts, Deirdre made some berries and cream first before serving some slow roasted peach with freshly made almond ice cream.

She worried that she was being “repetitive” by presenting three shellfish-based dishes, but Deirdre managed to walk away with four stars for her efforts.

However, while the judges awarded her top points, the diners were less than thrilled with their meals.

The guests, who got to taste Deirdre’s menu without knowing who was behind the grub, were full of harsh critiques about the food, with one person saying about her starters: “It looks like somebody has just ripped off a piece of bread and thrown it on the plate”.

Others said the tiger prawns were “overcooked” while the garlic was “burnt” and the sauce was “too heavy”.

“Name an Irish person who has been to Italy and Thailand and has absolutely zero taste,” another diner said as she tried to guess who cooked her food.

Speaking about their main course, an unimpressed patron said: “That's been microwaved. It's not good. I'm not eating this.”

Viewers at home felt the diners’ comments were far too harsh and took to Twitter to complain about their “pompous” attitudes.

One fan said: “Where do they find some of the diners on #therestaurant? You couldn't please some of them.”

Another viewer wrote: “The diners at #TheRestaurant are another level of pompous, self-important name-droppers. They already know this though.”

Someone else said: “Your best and worst? The Best - the food. The Worst - the guests. Always, the guests.”

And another chimed in: “Well done Deirdre. Love #therestaurant but shocked at some of the diners' meaner comments..., ooof”.